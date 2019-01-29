Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA moves to renegotiate export contracts - sources

-
ALSO READ
Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA orders prepayment for U.S.-bound oil cargoes - sources
Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA orders oil cargoes going to the U.S. to be prepaid
Exclusive: Venezuela's port woes stall oil exports to Rosneft -source
Exclusive: Venezuela's refinery woes send fuel imports soaring: internal documents
Venezuela's PDVSA bonds fall on U.S. sanctions, sovereign bonds gain
-
(Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is seeking to sidestep Trump administration sanctions restricting payments for its oil by asking major buyers, including U.S. refiners, to renegotiate contracts, four sources involved in the talks said.
Venezuela exports about 1.25 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, including 500,000 bpd to the United States. It also imports over 200,000 bpd of refined products.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU