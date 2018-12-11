Expert Views: Markets shrug off worries over RBI chief's exit, poll results

(Reuters) - Indian markets clawed back from sharp falls early in the session on Tuesday, recovering from the shock of an abrupt departure of Urjit Patel, while results of crucial state elections pointed to a loss for the ruling party.

The ruling (BJP) could lose power in three key states, four TV networks said on Tuesday, citing votecount leads, potentially handing his biggest defeat since he took office in 2014, and months ahead of a

COMMENTARY

SUNIL SHARMA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SANCTUM WEALTH MANAGEMENT, NEW DELHI

"One of the most critical decisions investors make is to stay the course. The data over the past two decades clearly suggests that markets track fundamentals and earnings, and can deliver strong returns across political regimes.

"Today's reaction by the markets is surprising to some, but it's a classic 'buy the rumour, sell the news' reaction. The is already in the market price.

"The other factor investors must consider is the alternatives to investment. There are limited liquid investment alternatives that can deliver high teens returns over a longer period of time.

"Governments in and the have had strong criticisms and inputs into their central is no different in that regard, and the government pushing for pro-growth policy choices is along the same lines as we are witnessing in advanced economies."

SIDDHARTHA KHEMKA, OF RETAIL RESEARCH AT MOTILAL OSWAL SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"The RBI governor's departure was a bigger concern for us. Mostly, the results look like it will be in line with the exit polls and markets had fallen quite a bit on Monday factoring in the possible election outcome.

"The market today seemed to be mainly driven by the election outcome and has kept the issue aside. Our expectation was that by the time election results come in, whatever be the outcome, the market should see some pullback as the next elections are only after sixth months."

