Factbox: Expectations for India's 2019-20 interim budget

( Reuters) - will unveil its budget for the 2018/19 fiscal year on Friday, with investors expecting increased investment in areas such as agriculture, as tries to woo voters ahead of to be held by May.

After a string of recent setbacks in key state elections for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the government is expected to woo rural and urban middle-class voters via farm relief measures and tax cuts.

The government is expected to project economic growth of around 7.5 percent for the next financial year, while expanding capital spending on railways, roads and ports by 7-8 percent.

Below is a list of some of the items expected in the budget, based on published

AGRICULTURE

- Farm relief package itself could run to at least 1 trillion rupees ($14.04 billion)

- Set to earmark about 1.8 trillion rupees for in the fiscal year

- Expected to waive premium for taking for

- Proposal for waiving interest on crop loans for farmers who pay on time

DIVESTMENT

- Target of about $11 billion from state asset sales in FY 2019/20

- Potential stake sales via IPOs include Telecommunications Consultants India, Indian Railways' subsidiaries IRCTC, and

METALS

- Gold - Speculation around a duty cut

HEALTH

- Budget allocation for health is likely to increase by 5 percent from a year ago

TAXES

- An anticipated corporate tax rate cut to 25 percent from 30 percent may be put on hold until after the elections

- Higher tax exemptions for the middle class and for small businesses anticipated

BANKS

- Discount of 2 percentage points on loans for businesses with annual sales of less than 50 million rupees; government to compensate banks for the costs

- 40 billion-rupee capital infusion for public-sector general insurers

AUTOS

- Reduction of goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles and batteries

IT/TELECOM

- Better in rural areas

- Abolition of the angel tax to boost start-ups

- Exemption from GST for spectrum and licence fee payouts, reduction in spectrum fees and cuts in import duty on (currently at 20 percent)

($1 = 71.2410 Indian rupees)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)