Gold firms as stocks slip; on path for 4th weekly gain

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Friday and was on track for its fourth successive weekly gain, as U.S. stocks slipped and expectations rose that the might halt its monetary policy tightening cycle.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,289.31 an ounce by 10:56 a.m. EST (1556 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,290.20.

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday after rallying for the past five sessions. [.N]

"The fact that the equities are down slightly, heading into the weekend there is some flight to safety buying in gold," said Bob Haberkorn, at

"The equities are looking a little heavy up at these levels and yesterday's speech by Fed Powell felt like Fed might adopt a dovish stance on rates moving forward, which is lending a lot of support to gold."

Federal Reserve said on Thursday could be patient on rate policy.

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in nine months in December, which likely supports recent remarks by several policymakers, including Powell, for caution about raising interest rates this year.

Gold tends to gain on expectations of lower interest rates, as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Recent inflation data from around the globe points to a tamer outlook on rising prices in the coming months," Jim Wyckoff, at Kitco Metals, wrote in a note.

"That should allow world central banks to be less hawkish on their monetary policies, which would be a bullish element for the precious metals markets."

Gold is up about 0.4 percent for the week, mainly supported by a weaker dollar, which slipped to about 3-month lows on Thursday against the backdrop of dovish views from the Fed and a de-escalation in the U.S.- trade dispute.

U.S. officials expect China's top to visit this month after this week's talks with mid-level officials in

"The $1,300 resistance level for gold is looking very vulnerable. Risk aversion has been supportive, but as we're seeing now, its primary is the dollar," said

"And the dollar softening as trade relations between the U.S. and improve should continue to lift gold."

Among other precious metals, palladium slipped 0.2 percent to $1,319.74 an ounce, but was up about 1.2 percent for the week. slipped 0.3 percent to $817.20.

Silver was up 0.5 percent at $15.64 an ounce.

(Reporting by Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas)

