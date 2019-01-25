JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

U.S. oil up one percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
Business Standard

Google urges U.S. high court to end Oracle copyright case

Reuters 

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to free it from a billion-dollar copyright case brought by Oracle Corp that dates to 2010.

Google urged the high court to rule that its copying of Oracle's Java programming language to create the Android operating system was permissible under U.S. copyright law.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 01:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements