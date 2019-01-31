H&M fourth-quarter pretax profit lags consensus, keeps dividend unchanged

(Reuters) - Swedish reported on Thursday an unexpected fall in fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profit, hit by lingering costs to upgrade its logistics systems, but kept its annual payout unchanged.

Pretax profit in September through November shrank to 4.35 billion crowns ($482 million) from a year-ago 4.87 billion, against a mean forecast in a poll of analysts for an increase to 5.09 billion.

proposed an unchanged of 9.75 crowns per share for 2018. Several analysts had forecast the retailer would lower its annual payout with the poll showing a mean forecast of 8.95 crowns per share.

($1 = 9.0221 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

