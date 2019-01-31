JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Diageo's HY sales rise on India, China demand; announces share buyback

China central bank unveils plan to build Shanghai into a financial centre
Business Standard

H&M fourth-quarter pretax profit lags consensus, keeps dividend unchanged

Reuters  |  STOCKHOLM 

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Thursday an unexpected fall in fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profit, hit by lingering costs to upgrade its logistics systems, but kept its annual dividend payout unchanged.

Pretax profit in September through November shrank to 4.35 billion crowns ($482 million) from a year-ago 4.87 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for an increase to 5.09 billion.

H&M proposed an unchanged dividend of 9.75 crowns per share for 2018. Several analysts had forecast the retailer would lower its annual payout with the poll showing a mean forecast of 8.95 crowns per share.

($1 = 9.0221 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 12:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements