IMF's Lagarde: China-U.S. trade tension a major risk to global growth

Reuters  |  DAVOS, Switzerland 

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Thursday reiterated that the major risk facing the global economy was the trade tension between China and the United States.

She said it could preciptate the slowdown of the Chinese economy.

"A slowdown of China is fine. It's legitimate," Lagarde told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "But if the slowdown was fast, it would constitute a real issue," she said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Alessandra Galloni; Editing by Alistair Smout)

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 15:56 IST

