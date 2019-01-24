IMF's Lagarde: China-U.S. trade tension a major risk to global growth

DAVOS, (Reuters) - on Thursday reiterated that the major risk facing the global was the trade tension between and the

She said it could preciptate the slowdown of the Chinese

"A slowdown of is fine. It's legitimate," told delegates at the in "But if the slowdown was fast, it would constitute a real issue," she said.

(Reporting by and Alessandra Galloni; Editing by Alistair Smout)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)