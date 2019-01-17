In 5G play, Vodafone and IBM link up cloud systems for business

By Douglas Busvine

(Reuters) - is teaming up with to offer businesses a way to link different systems to support the next wave of digital advances, such as machine learning, on super-fast fifth-generation

As part of the deal, the UK-based will pay $550 million to under an eight-year managed-services agreement that will offer tools such as (AI) and automation to networked businesses.

The two companies are pitching the venture as a combination of cloud and connectivity that would, for example, enable super-fast communication between robots on a factory floor without the need for a big 'pipe' back to a data centre.

And, with an estimated 70 percent of organisations using up to 15 different cloud systems, the ability to link them should make it easier for firms to adapt and innovate without having to redesign their networks from the ground up.

"Businesses are beginning to embrace digital ... as they do that they get a lot of complexity," of Vodafone, one of the co-leaders of the project, told in an interview.

"We predicated this venture on the ability to simplify that complexity."

has built a strong position in mobile services for - it is the No. 1 or No. 2 provider in Britain, Germany, and - and is stepping up its battle against BT, Deutsche Telekom, and in the fixed-line market.

It aims to grow service revenue, which currently accounts for 30 percent of its total, by combining fixed-line and mobile services with new technology in areas like AI and the Internet of Things.

ON THE CUSP OF 5G

The venture will focus on Vodafone's British, German and Irish markets, targeting multinationals and national enterprises operating in industries such as retail, manufacturing, utilities, agriculture or

It is expected to be operational in the first half of 2019.

The partnership seeks to bring IBM's prowess in handling multiple to bear, and reflects the priorities behind its $34 billion takeover of Red Hat, a firm that specialises in operating systems, said IBM's Michael Valocchi, the other co-lead.

at said the deal recognised Vodafone's need for a partner to build out its services.

At the same time, is moving away from competing head on with "hyperscale" cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Azure and that offer hosted memory, network and that can grow with the needs of big, data-intensive businesses.

Instead, it is aiming to be "the go-to company for enterprises who need to stitch together multiple cloud platforms", said Bartoletti.

at estimates the global cloud market at $420 billion this year, with the market for global cloud connectivity worth another $2 billion.

"The combined global market opportunity is huge," she said.

and Britain have already allocated 5G spectrum and is about to auction frequencies for a that will offer downloads far faster than on existing networks, as well as ultra-low 'latency' - or reaction times.

Combining these characteristics with significant computing power will make it possible to deploy applications such as AI, or computerised problem solving, in the field.

Telecoms operators say they expect to start offering from next year in European markets that have moved to allocate spectrum and build

