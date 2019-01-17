U.S. legislation steps up pressure on Huawei and ZTE, China calls it 'hysteria'

By Diane and Christian Shepherd

WASHINGTON/ (Reuters) - A group of U.S. lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, or other Chinese companies that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

The proposed law drew sharp criticism from where called the U.S. legislation "hysteria", intensifying a bitter trade war between and

The bills were introduced shortly before reported federal prosecutors were investigating allegations that Huawei stole trade secrets from U.S. Inc and other U.S. businesses.

The Journal said that an indictment could be coming soon on allegations that Huawei stole technology, called Tappy, which mimicked human fingers and was used to test

Huawei said in a statement the company and settled their disputes in 2017 following a U.S. jury verdict that found "neither damage, unjust enrichment nor willful and malicious conduct by Huawei in T-Mobile's trade secret claim".

Hua urged U.S. lawmakers to block the bills.

"I believe the action of these few representatives are an expression of extreme arrogance and an extreme lack of self-confidence," Hua said.

"Actually the whole world can see very clearly that the real intent of the is to employ its state apparatus in every conceivable way to suppress and block out China's companies," she added.

The legislation is the latest in a long list of actions taken to fight what some in the call China's cheating through intellectual property theft, illegal corporate subsidies and rules hampering U.S. corporations that want to sell their goods in

PRESSURE MOUNTING

In November, the unveiled an initiative to investigate China's trade practices with a goal of bringing trade secret theft cases.

At that time, had announced an indictment against Chinese chipmaker for stealing trade secrets from U.S. company relating to research and development of

Jinhua, which has denied any wrongdoing, was put on a list of entities that cannot buy goods from U.S. firms.

On Capitol Hill, Senator and Mike Gallagher, both Republicans, along with Senator and Ruben Gallego, both Democrats, introduced the bills that would require the to ban the export of U.S. components to any Chinese company that violates U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

The bills specifically cite ZTE and Huawei, both of which are viewed with suspicion in the because of fears that their switches and other gear could be used to on Americans. Both have also been accused of failing to respect U.S. sanctions on

"Huawei is effectively an intelligence-gathering arm of the whose founder and was an for the People's Liberation Army," Cotton wrote in a statement. "If Chinese telecom companies like Huawei violate our sanctions or export control laws, they should receive nothing less than the death penalty - which this denial order would provide."

The proposed law and investigation are two of several challenges that Huawei, the world's biggest equipment maker, faces in the U.S. market.

In addition to allegations of sanctions-busting and intellectual property theft, has been pressing allies to refrain from buying Huawei's switches and other gear because of fears they will be used by for espionage.

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, denied this week that his company was used by the to

detained Ren's daughter, Meng Wanzhou, who is Huawei's chief financial officer, in December at the request of U.S. authorities investigating an alleged scheme to use the global system to evade U.S. sanctions against

For its part, ZTE agreed last year to pay a $1 billion fine to the that had been imposed because the company breached a U.S. embargo on trade with

As part of the agreement, the U.S. lifted a ban in place since April that had prevented ZTE from buying the U.S. components it relies on heavily to make and other devices.

