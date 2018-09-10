India's 10-year bond yield highest since late-2014, rupee at record low

(Reuters) - India's 10-year yield rose to its highest since late-2014 on Monday as worries of higher crude prices and weakening rupee bolstered concerns.

The 10-year benchmark yield rose to 8.12 percent, its highest since Nov. 28, 2014, while the rupee touched a record low of 72.32 to the dollar on Monday.

Dealers said the was mildly selling dollars in the forex market unlike on Friday.

The 10-year paper ended at 8.03 percent on Friday and the rupee at 71.73 to the dollar.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)