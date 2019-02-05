Govt expects Rs 69,000 cr in dividend from RBI in 2019-20: Report

-
The Indian government expects the central bank to pay a dividend of Rs 69,000 crore ($9.63 billion) in the next financial year beginning April 2019, a senior finance ministry source, who requested anonymity, told reporters on Tuesday.
Piyush Goyal, India's interim finance minister, in his annual budget for 2019/20 tabled in parliament last week, estimated to get Rs 82,911 crore through dividend from banks, financial institutions and the Reserve Bank of India next financial year.
