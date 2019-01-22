Japan firms have no plans to strengthen governance after Ghosn arrest - Reuters poll

By Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Three-quarters of Japanese companies have no plan to create committees overseeing compensation or nomination, a poll found, reflecting indifference to boosting governance after the arrest of former Nissan boss

Ghosn, credited with rescuing from near-bankruptcy two decades ago, has been charged with understating his salary for eight years and temporarily transferring personal financial losses to the carmaker's books.

He has been held at a detention centre for over two months and his said he may not face trial for at least six months.

Ghosn has denied wrongdoing. Both Nissan and affiliate have nevertheless stripped him of his titles, and his continued chairmanship of French affiliate is uncertain.

The case has brought Nissan's governance to the fore, with critics saying there are few truly independent voices on its board capable of questioning leadership and looking out for regular shareholders' interests. Some managers surveyed agreed.

"I was surprised that Nissan's internal governance over its executives was practically not functioning," a of a wrote in the survey.

Since Ghosn's Nov. 19 arrest, Nissan's board has created a special committee to improve governance, incorporating external independent experts, and which will likely recommend an increase in external board members and the creation of a committee to oversee compensation.

"Nissan acknowledges that the misconduct by its former and former was enabled by shortcomings in the company's corporate governance," a Nissan told

"The purpose of the committee is to find the root causes of this misconduct and provide recommendations for creating a more robust and sustainable governance framework worthy of a leading global company."

Some 64 percent of companies in the Corporate Survey have no plan to set up compensation or nominating committees, whereas 12 percent are considering the matter. Such committees are in place at 21 percent of responding companies and 3 percent plan to introduce committees shortly.

"We are strengthening compliance, but it is impossible to say that misconduct won't occur," a service company wrote.

Still, 87 percent of respondents believed it was unlikely their companies would face the same kind of problems over compensation, the Jan. 7-16 survey showed.

The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted monthly for Reuters by Nikkei Research, polled 480 big- and medium-sized firms with managers responding on condition of anonymity. Around 250 answered the questions on corporate governance.

PAY

pay is a touchy topic in Japan, where conspicuous consumption is frowned upon and wealth gaps are contentious. Japanese officers on average are paid just 11 percent of their U.S. counterparts, showed a report by CLSA

Reuters' survey found 38 percent of respondents believe executive pay in should rise to a degree, with 3 percent saying it should be raised substantially. Some 56 percent saw no need to change executive pay and 2 percent said it should be reduced a little.

"In corporate Japan, big pay gaps within the same company leads to lower motivation among employees," a of a wrote in the Corporate Survey.

Ghosn's reported pay in the latest financial year of $16.9 million dollars from Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi made him among the most well-paid executives at global auto companies.

A stewardship code introduced in in 2014 has prompted domestic fund managers to more actively question boards and management.

But Japanese firms are not required to have a compensation committee and only 26 percent of listed firms do, with the practice being more common among bigger companies, said CLSA's Smith.

Japan slid three places to seventh in a widely watched ranking of corporate governance in Asia, tying with and languishing behind countries including and Malaysia, according to a biennial survey by CLSA and the

The report found that while Japanese efforts to improve governance by introducing better board-level oversight via independent directors and audit committees looked good on paper, boardroom reality had changed little at many firms.

