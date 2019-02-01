JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Oil caught between trade talk hopes, weak China data

PM Modi looks to budget to shore up political base; jobs and farmers in focus
Business Standard

Jet Airways accepts Etihad bailout plan - Business Standard

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd has agreed to most of the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier, Business Standard reported on Friday, citing sources.

Both the airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within days, which would result into stepping down of Jet Airways founder Chairman Naresh Goyal from the board of directors, the report said.

Jet Airways and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements