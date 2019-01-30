LG Display says quarter four operating profit rose on year to $250 million

-
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday fourth-quarter operating profit leapt more than six-fold from a year earlier, on the back of strong demand for its small panels especially for smart watches.
The Apple Inc supplier's operating profit for October-December came in at 279 billion won ($249.7 million) from 44 billion won in the same period a year ago, and above the 132 billion won forecast of 10 analysts based on I/B/E/S Refinitiv data.
Revenue fell 2.5 percent to 6.9 trillion won.
