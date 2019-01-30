EBay's poor revenue outlook overshadows first-ever dividend

By Panchadar

(Reuters) - Inc forecast March quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates after reporting disappointing growth in the volume of sales on its platform during the key holiday quarter, overshadowing of its first-ever dividend.

Shares of the were down 1 percent in after-hours trading, reversing course after an initial jump following eBay's move to pay a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share.

The lackluster forecast comes as San Jose, California-based faces demands from two prominent activist shareholders to sell some divisions and restructure others in the midst of fierce competition with and other

said consumer spending during December, a normally busy shopping period, was slow despite more buyers using its platform.

"We did see that effect more pronounced this year than we have in prior years," said on a conference call with analysts.

Wenig also predicted more near-term pressure on eBay's gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of all products sold on its websites.

EBay forecast adjusted earnings of between 62 and 64 cents per share and revenue of $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion for the quarter ending March.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 61 cents per share and revenue of $2.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GMV overall rose just 1 percent in the December quarter and also missed analysts' estimates, while in the it dipped 1 percent.

Still, results for the final quarter of 2018 showed eBay's sales had climbed 6.3 percent year-over-year to $2.88 billion, exceeding Wall Street's average estimate of $2.86 billion.

A multi-year effort by eBay to make its platform simpler to users, by introducing grouped listings, personal recommendations and an easier-to-use payment process is helping attract more users to its platforms.

EBay had 179 million active buyers at the end of the December quarter, about 2 million more than the previous quarter.

Its quarterly net income from continuing operations reached $763 million, compared with a loss of $2.6 billion a year earlier, when eBay recorded a one-time, tax-related expense of more than $3 billion.

Excluding one-time items, eBay earned 71 cents per share, topping analysts' expectations of 68 cents.

The company also announced an increase to its share buybacks by $4 billion.

