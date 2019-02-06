Lupin posts Q3 loss of Rs 1.52 bn due to one-time charge of Rs 3.42 bn

JUST IN
Drugmaker Lupin Ltd posted a surprise third-quarter loss on Wednesday, due to a one-off charge in the quarter.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 1.52 billion ($21.2 million), compared to a profit of Rs 2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, the company said.

An average of estimates from 18 analysts had expected a profit of 2.89 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The company reported a one-time charge of Rs 3.42 billion in the quarter.
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:53 IST

