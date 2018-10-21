Lupin to develop Brazil as Latin American manufacturing, export hub

Lupin, the pharmaceuticals major, plans to develop its Brazilian operations into a manufacturing hub for the Latin American region. Most neighbouring countries there recognise the Brazilian drug regulator's approvals.

Latin America contributes about four per cent to Lupin's global revenue and this is expected to double to around eight per cent over the next five years, said a senior company official.

Martin Mercer, Lupin's president for Latin America, said the aim was to start exporting from Brazil next year. "We depend on manual packaging. We are now installing new equipment and working on augmenting the capacity. We plan to export to countries in the region from Brazil."

Apart from India and Mexico, does not export drugs from any other country at present. Some Latin American countries where it exports now from India and partly from Mexico are Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. With most Latin American currencies devaluing against the rupee, exports from India would be taking a hit.

Mercer says with production in Brazil, they'd be able to compete in government tenders at attractive prices. Its plant there can make 200 million tablets or around eight million packs every month. The current capacity utilisation is around 80 per cent.



Brazil accounts for nearly 35 per cent of sales in Latin America. Together, Brazil and Mexico account for nearly 70 per cent of Latin American revenues for

Brazil has high import duties on finished pharma products, which is why had started manufacturing in that country. Its Brazilian subsidiary is