Lupin recalls over 24,000 bottles of skin treatment drug from US

Drug firm Lupin is recalling from the US and over 24 thousand bottles of Acetonide used for treatment of a variety of skin conditions.

According to an USFDA report, Lupin Somerset is recalling 24,180 bottles of Acetonide USP, 0.01 per cent in 60 ml bottle, manufactured by for US-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The reason for the recall is failed impurities/degradation specifications, it added.

The distribution pattern of the product was nationwide in the US and Puerto Rico, the report said.

The voluntary ongoing recall is a class II recall, it added.

According to USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Acetonide is indicated for the relief of the of

