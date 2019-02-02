Oil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions

By Devika Kumar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - rose about 3 percent on Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs data and signs that U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan exports have helped tighten supply, then extending gains after weekly data showed U.S. drillers cut the number of

Brent rose $1.91 a barrel, or 3.14 percent, to settle at $62.75 a barrel. The international benchmark notched a weekly gain of about 1.9 percent.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) futures ended the session at $55.26, up $1.47 a barrel or 2.73 percent and gained about 3 percent on the week.

Prices climbed to session highs after General Electric Co's firm reported that U.S. cut the number of operating for a fourth week in the past five, bringing the count to the lowest in eight months. Last week's data showed the rig count in January fell the most in a month since April 2016.

got a boost from Wall Street after surprisingly strong U.S. job growth data fed demand for equities.

imposed sanctions on Venezuela's Petróleos de SA this week, keeping tankers stuck at ports. On Friday, the provided details.

"We are beginning to see the impact to crude supplies from the sanctions on It has driven up domestic crude prices, cutting into refiner margins," Andrew Lipow, of in Houston, said.

"That, combined with Saudi cuts and Libyan production declines has changed market sentiment as we appear to be moving towards a better balanced supply situation."

Some U.S. refiners have begun reducing as sanctions have boosted and as gasoline margins crashed to their lowest in nearly a decade, market sources told on Thursday.

In January, pumped 350,000 bpd less than in December, a survey showed.

Financial markets also gained support from comments on by U.S. on Thursday, saying he would meet Chinese soon to try to resolve a trade standoff. But Trump later warned he could postpone talks if a deal remains elusive. [nL3N1ZV6YD

China's trade delegation said the latest round of talks with the made "important progress", state agency reported.

"Many traders recognise that sense is likely to prevail and a deal will be struck after the summit - although the shape of any deal will continue to drive a jittery market," Europe said in a note.

But a survey showed China's factory activity shrank by the most in almost three years in January, reinforcing fears about fuel demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Analysts believe the will be more balanced in 2019 after supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Iraq's averaged 3.649 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, down slightly from the previous month, the said on Friday.

