Foxconn vows to build Wisconsin plant after talk with Trump

WASHINGTON/ (Reuters) - Technology said on Friday it will build a factory in after the company's spoke to U.S. Donald Trump, following a report earlier this week that the Taiwanese company was reconsidering its plans.

reported that was reconsidering making liquid crystal display panels at a planned $10 billion campus and intended to hire mostly engineers and researchers there. But after conversations between Trump and Terry Gou, the company said it would move "forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility," which is a type of plant that produces displays.

The 20-million-square-foot campus marked the largest investment for a brand new location by a foreign-based company in U.S. history when it was announced at a ceremony in 2017. It was praised by Trump as proof of his ability to revive American The apparent reversal was seized upon by Democrats in this week.

Trump tweeted on Friday: "Great on Foxconn in after my conversation with Terry Gou!"

Heavily criticized in some quarters, the Foxconn project was championed by Wisconsin's then governor, Scott Walker, a Republican who helped secure around $4 billion in tax breaks and other incentives before leaving office. Critics called the deal a corporate giveaway that would never result in the promised jobs and said it posed serious environmental risks.

Foxconn initially planned to manufacture advanced large-screen displays for TVs and other consumer and professional products at the facility, which is under construction. It later said it would build smaller Generation 6 LCD screens instead.

In comments published on Wednesday, Louis Woo, to Foxconn's Gou, told those plans might be scaled back or even shelved, citing the steep cost of making advanced TV screens in the United States, where labour expenses are comparatively high.

After the Reuters report, Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc, issued a statement confirming the global market environment that existed when the project was first announced had changed and "necessitated the adjustment of plans for all projects, including Wisconsin."

By Friday the company shifted again. The "campus will serve both as an advanced facility as well as a hub of for the region," Foxconn said in a statement. The statement did not reiterate its commitment to create 13,000 jobs as it did on Wednesday.

Woo spoke with Wisconsin's new Democratic governor, Tony Evers, a past of the deal, on Friday, Evers told reporters. The governor's office said on Wednesday Evers' team had been "surprised" by Woo's comments on changing plans.

"From what I heard today... it looks like they're going to focus on the generation 6 technology," Evers said. "They made commitments and we're going to make sure they live up to them."

