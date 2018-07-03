Oil rises on Libya force majeure, but demand slowdown holds back market

By Gloystein

(Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday after declared force majeure on some of its supplies, although an overall rise in OPEC output and an emerging slowdown in demand held back markets.

Brent were at $77.71 per barrel at 0217 GMT, up 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 57 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $74.51.

"The Libyan power struggle between the Tripoli-based that is internationally recognised and controls the export sales and the NOC-East group based in that currently has physical control of the infrastructure ... wipes out the planned increase from the OPEC+ coalition," said Stephen Innes, for at in

OPEC's June output was 32.32 million barrels per day (bpd), a survey showed on Monday, up 320,000 bpd from May. The June total is the highest since January 2018.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on loadings from Zueitina and Hariga ports on Monday, resulting in total production losses of 850,000 bpd due to the closure of eastern fields and ports.

Traders have also been watching U.S. oil production, which has surged by 30 percent over the last two years to 10.9 million bpd, absorbing some of the recent disruptions.

Overall, however, analysts said OPEC's production policy as well as unplanned supply disruptions were currently the main price drivers.

"In the near-term, the level of OPEC production - deployment of spare capacity by Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, (and ex-OPEC by Russia), and involuntary disruptions in Libya, Venezuela, - are more important drivers of crude prices," said in a note published late on Monday.

DEMAND SLOWDOWN

What has become a concern, at least for producers, is a slowdown in demand which may end years of consecutive records.

"U.S. petroleum demand growth slowed significantly to 385,000 bpd year-on-year in April, compared with a growth of more than 730,000 bpd year-on-year in Q1," said, adding that this was mostly due to higher fuel prices.

In Asia, the world's top oil consuming region, have been falling since May, as higher costs turned off consumers and as the escalating trade dispute between the and starts to impact the economy.

"There are ... signs that growth in has slowed in recent months, particularly infrastructure spending by local governments. I would assume that infrastructure investment is quite intensive, so perhaps that had a knock-on effect to oil demand," said Frederic Neumann, of Asian Economic Research at in Hong Kong.

"At this stage, however, it appears more that growth in is softening, rather than decelerating sharply," he added.

