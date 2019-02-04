RCom moves appellate tribunal to withdraw Ericsson appeal

-
(Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications Ltd said on Monday it has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to withdraw its appeal to settle dues with Ericsson so as to pursue a debt resolution plan via the National Company Law Tribunal.
The NCLAT has asked Swedish telecom equipment maker to file its reply regarding the matter by Feb. 8 and has scheduled a hearing for Feb 12, the company said.
NCLAT has prohibited the debt-laden company's guarantors and any third party from invoking any guarantee, mortgage or to sell any assets without its or the Supreme Court's permission, RCom said.
