Drone maker Aeronautics gets export permit to key client reinstated

(Reuters) - Aeronautics said on Monday that Israel's was no longer suspending the drone maker's marketing and export licence to a foreign customer.

Aeronautics had said in 2017 the ministry had suspended the marketing and export licence for one of the firm's attack drones to a significant customer in a foreign country, without identifying the client or country. [nL8N1NK388]

had said in 2017 they were investigating Aeronautics about a deal involving the company. The Israel-listed firm denied any wrongdoing.

Aeronautics said in Monday's regulatory filing it could resume the process of supplying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the customer, but it said a temporary suspension of licences for and two other executives to handle exports remained in place.

Aeronautics, which has received an 850 million shekel ($235 million) buyout offer from state-owned and Avihai Stolero, manufactures UAVs for military and commercial uses.

($1 = 3.6235 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)