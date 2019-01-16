Reckitt Benckiser CEO to retire by end of 2019

-
(Reuters) - British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor would retire by the end of 2019, after more than eight years at the helm and more than three decades with the company.
The maker of Durex condoms and Enfamil infant formula said it had started a formal process to appoint Kapoor's successor and was looking at both internal and external candidates.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
