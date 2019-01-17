Record U.S. crude production weighs on oil prices

By and Gloystein

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Thursday as U.S. crude production quickly approached an unprecedented 12 million barrels per day (bpd) just as worries about weakening demand emerge.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52 per barrel at 0140 GMT, down 31 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent were down 34 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $60.98 per barrel.

American reached a record 11.9 million bpd in the week ending Jan. 11, the (EIA) said on Wednesday, up from 11.7 million bpd last week, which was already the highest national output in the world.

U.S. output has soared by 2.4 million bpd since January 2018, stoking fears of a supply glut.

The EIA also said gasoline stockpiles climbed 7.5 million barrels last week, far exceeding expectations in a poll for a 2.8 million-barrel gain. At 255.6 million barrels, gasoline stocks were at their highest weekly level since February, 2017.

"While (U.S. crude) inventories fell slightly more than expected, there was a large build in gasoline inventories. This stoked fears of weak demand in the U.S.," said in a note.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.0 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. EXPORTS SURGE, OPEC CUTS

Along with the surge in U.S. crude output, exports from the are also rising, hitting a record 3.2 million bpd by the end of last year.

"Crude from the U.S. have strongly increased during the last few years and the trend is expected to remain positive," shipping brokerage Banchero Costa said in a note.

Norbert Ruecker, at Swiss Julius Baer, said "the is moving forward towards and is set to become a petroleum net exporter next year thanks to rising shale output".

Soaring U.S. supply comes amid concerns over stuttering demand-growth due to a global economic slowdown, which some analysts believe will turn into a recession.

To stem a lurking petroleum glut, the Middle East-dominated (OPEC) and non-OPEC are leading efforts to cut supply.

This has prevented crude prices from falling much lower despite softening demand and the surge in U.S. output.

(Reporting by in SYDNEY and Gloystein in SINGAPORE; Editing by Joseph Radford)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)