Oil prices edge down as U.S. fuel stockpiles grow more than expected

(Reuters) - U.S. inched down on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the after stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.20 per barrel at 0022 GMT, down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement. WTI futures closed up 0.4 percent on Wednesday. International Brent had yet to trade, after closing up 1.1 percent in the previous session. "While (U.S.) inventories fell slightly more than expected, there was a large build in inventories. This stoked fears of weak demand in the U.S.," said in a research note. The U.S. Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday that crude production rose last week to a record 11.9 million barrels per day (bpd), as crude exports jumped close to all-time highs near 3 million bpd. However, stockpiles climbed 7.5 million barrels, far exceeding expectations in a poll for a 2.8 million-barrel gain. At 255.6 million barrels, gasoline stocks were at their highest weekly level since February, 2017. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)