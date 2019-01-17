Oil prices edge down as U.S. fuel stockpiles grow more than expected

-
SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices inched down on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the United States after gasoline stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected.
"While (U.S.) inventories fell slightly more than expected, there was a large build in gasoline inventories. This stoked fears of weak demand in the U.S.," ANZ Bank said in a research note.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday that crude production rose last week to a record 11.9 million barrels per day (bpd), as crude exports jumped close to all-time highs near 3 million bpd.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
