S&P, Dow dip on Commerce chief Ross's trade comment; chips buoy Nasdaq

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the dipped on Thursday after U.S. said the and were a long way from resolving their trade dispute, while a rally in chipmakers lifted the Nasdaq.

Ross told CNBC it was too early to judge where U.S.- trade talks are headed, but added there is a fair chance the two countries will get to a trade deal. The world's two largest economies are trying to meet a March 1 deadline to resolve their trade dispute.

"If you watch the political coming out of Washington, that can mean all the difference in the world. So things can start out on a positive note and we get about the shutdown, tariff battle with China, that can change the market 180 degrees," said Randy Frederick, for in Austin,

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were in the red, with the weighing the most on the benchmark index.

Bristol-Myers Sqibb Co fell 0.7 percent after the drugmaker withdrew its application seeking U.S. approval for a combination of its blockbuster cancer drugs.

Nasdaq stayed afloat, helped by a rally in chipmakers and upbeat earnings reports from The Philadelphia Index jumped 4.79 percent.

Shares of company jumped 15.7 percent, leading the rally followed by Lam Research Corp, which gained 12.73 percent after both reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Instruments Inc was up 4.82 percent after what analysts said were better-than-feared results, although the company warned of weak demand in

Investors were expecting weak reports from chip amid warnings of soft demand from and an economic slowdown in China, on which chipmakers rely for a large portion of their revenue.

Intel Corp, set to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, climbed 3.08 percent.

rose 5.43 percent and Airlines Co shares gained 3.76 percent after the companies reported quarterly profits above expectations.

While American Airlines benefited from higher fares during the quarter, said the partial government shutdown had knocked off $10 million to $15 million from its revenue so far in January.

The Dow Jones Transports index, closely watched by investors to gauge the health of the economy, rose 0.74 percent. The Dow Transports index has also outperformed Wall Street's three indexes this year.

At 9:50 a.m. ET the was down 51.70 points, or 0.21 percent, at 24,523.92, the S&P 500 was down 0.33 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,638.37 and the was up 36.02 points, or 0.51 percent, at 7,061.78.

plunged 10.62 percent, the most on the S&P, after the seasonings maker's quarterly profit missed expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded seven new highs and 17 new lows.

