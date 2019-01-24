Oil steady as economy concerns offset support from Venezuela turmoil

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON (Reuters) - prices were steady on Thursday as renewed concerns about the global economic outlook offset support from a U.S. threat of sanctions on OPEC member

Brent crude was down 10 cents or 0.2 percent at $61.04 a barrel by 1435 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 15 cents or 0.3 percent to $52.77.

Concerns about an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories reported on Wednesday countered gains driven by the possibility of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's industry.

Investors perceive supply to be fairly tightly balanced against demand, but concern about the longer-term outlook for global economic growth has been undermining any bullish moves.

said "the chances for another down-day are not bad" if the (EIA) confirmed a rise in U.S.

The EIA data is due out later on Thursday, after Wednesday's release by the saying U.S. crude stocks rose by 6.6 million barrels in the latest week, versus expectations for a fall of 42,000 barrels. [API/]

Oil had earlier hit $61.38 after the said it could impose sanctions on Venezuela's crude exports as descends further into political and economic turmoil.

Venezuelan oil is predominantly heavy crude, which requires extensive refining. It is frequently blended with lighter crudes to give

With already crippled by U.S. sanctions, a drop in Venezuelan exports could squeeze global supply further.

"The potential is that the U.S. is starting to put things in motion and the risk for an acceleration in the decline in production from is increasing," said. "This does provide a new upside risk for the market."

The Brent and U.S. Intermediate (WTI) contract are both backed by light, sweet crude, and are not directly linked to Venezuelan oil.

But concern about the supply of heavy crudes is apparent in the U.S. physical market, where the price for Mars Sour, a medium crude, shot to its highest since early 2011.

However, prices have been under pressure from persistent worries about the U.S. trade war with China, as well as slower European growth and more fragile emerging economies.

The this week cut its world forecasts for growth in 2019 and 2020.

(Additional reporting by in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by and Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)