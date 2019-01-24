Access to Microsoft's Bing restored for some users in China

By Josh and Brenda Goh

(Reuters) - Corp's Bing was accessible for some in mainland late on Thursday, indicating that to the foreign service may have been restored within the country's Great

Bing's website was accessible on mobile as well as connections, though some users still reported occasional difficulties and it was not clear whether resumption to service was temporary or permanent.

did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It said on Wednesday that Bing had been blocked in and that it was trying to determine its next steps.

Searches performed on Bing's website at from within mainland China on Wednesday directed users to a page saying the server could not be reached.

The government's (CAC) watchdog did not respond to faxed questions about Bing's blocked website.

Bing was the only major accessible from within China's so-called Great Firewall, with censoring on sensitive topics, in accordance with policy.

Its main competitor in mainland China is Baidu, which this week pledged to improve its media aggregating service after a complaint about the quality of the service and its went viral on

Should Bing be blocked, it would mark Microsoft's second setback in China since November 2017, when its and messaging service was pulled from Apple and app stores.

Microsoft also has a partnership with Chinese data center provider to sell its and Office 365 products.

Alphabet's has been blocked in China since 2010. said in December that it has no plans to relaunch a in China, though it is continuing to study the idea amid increased scrutiny of big firms.

China's has accelerated control of the internet in China since 2016 as the ruling has sought to crack down on dissent on

In a statement on Wednesday, the CAC said it had deleted more than 7 million pieces of and 9,382 mobile apps.

The watchdog also criticized company Tencent's app for spreading "vulgar information".

(Reporting by Josh in and in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Cate Cadell, and Vibhuti Sharma; Editing by and David Goodman)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)