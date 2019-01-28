Saudi government to spend 100 billion riyals on industry plan

(Reuters) - The will spend 100 billion riyals ($27 billion) in 2019 and 2020 as part of its industrial development programme, Aabed Abdullah al-Saadoun, of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources said on Monday.

The programme is offering investment opportunities in mining, industry, logistics and sectors inside the kingdom, according to a document distributed to participants at an investment conference the was addressing in

The programme is offering investors the opportunity to invest in projects such as plants that manufacture rubber, catalysts and vehicles, it said.

Saudi Arabia's 2019 budget allocated SAR 33 billion for the energy, industry, and logistics sectors, Minister said in a tweet in December.

That is more than three times the amount allocated in the previous budget, he said, in a sign the kingdom is keep to boost diversification in these key sectors to create jobs for Saudis and wean economy off

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

