SBI says lenders discuss Jet Airways' restructuring plan

-
ALSO READ
Tata Group in talks to buy stake in Jet Airways: Times of India
Etihad to invest in Jet Airways at discounted 150 rupees/share - CNBC-TV18
Jet Airways to stop free meals for most domestic economy passengers
Jet Airways shares jump after report chairman likely to step down
Jet Airways in talks with SBI for Rs 1,500-cr loan
-
(Reuters) - State Bank of India said on Thursday lenders of Jet Airways Ltd were considering a restructuring plan for the debt-laden carrier.
Jet said on Wednesday a resolution plan, currently being discussed with stakeholders, contemplates options on the debt-equity mix, proportion of equity infusion by stakeholders and change in the airline's board.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU