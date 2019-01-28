Shares of PG&E jump on report of investor group offer

-
ALSO READ
PG&E, utility tied to California wildfires, to file for bankruptcy
PG&E shareholder BlueMountain says bankruptcy unnecessary
PG&E falls further after S&P cuts credit rating to junk
PG&E puts cost of judge's wildfire plan at up to $150 billion
S&P cuts PG&E ratings to junk, warns of further downgrade
-
(Reuters) - Shares of power producer PG&E Corp jumped on Monday after a Bloomberg News report said an investor group had offered the company a $4 billion alternative plan that would avoid bankruptcy, according to a CNBC report https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/28/pge-shares-rise-15percent-following-report-of-4-billion-plan-to-avert-bankruptcy-stock-halted.html on Monday.
PG&E said this month it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after coming under pressure from potentially crushing liabilities linked to California's wildfires in 2017 and 2018.
PG&E shares were last higher by 4.8 percent after rising as much as 15 percent earlier.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU