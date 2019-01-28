Shares of PG&E jump on report of investor group offer

(Reuters) - Shares of jumped on Monday after a report said an group had offered the company a $4 billion alternative plan that would avoid bankruptcy, according to a report https://www. com/2019/01/28/pge-shares-rise-15percent-following-report-of-4-billion-plan-to-avert-bankruptcy-stock-halted.html on Monday.

PG&E said this month it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after coming under pressure from potentially crushing liabilities linked to California's wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

PG&E shares were last higher by 4.8 percent after rising as much as 15 percent earlier.

