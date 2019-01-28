Saudi signs deals worth 204 billion riyals

-
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday it signed 66 agreements worth 204 billion riyals ($54.4 billion) as part of its industrial development program.
Among the deals announced was an agreement with French aerospace and defence company Thales in military industry cooperation.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
