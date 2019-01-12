SpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce - source

By Kanishka Singh
(Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The company did not comment on the number of layoffs but said in emailed comments that it needs to become a "leaner" organization for which it would "part ways" with some of its workforce.
"To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company", a SpaceX spokesman said.
The layoffs were reported earlier by the LA Times.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Supriya Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU