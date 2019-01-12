SpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce - source

By Singh

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company did not comment on the number of layoffs but said in emailed comments that it needs to become a "leaner" organization for which it would "part ways" with some of its workforce.

"To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, must become a leaner company", a spokesman said.

The layoffs were reported earlier by the

(Reporting by Singh and in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)