Huawei Canada executive leaves post as scrutiny of company grows

NEW YORK/OTTAWA (Reuters) - One of Huawei Canada's top executives on Friday disclosed he was leaving his post after more than seven years with the Chinese maker, which is facing heightened scrutiny over security issues from and its allies.

disclosed his departure as the company's senior vice for corporate affairs in a post on that did not give a reason for the move. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

is under intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the and U.S.-led allegations that its equipment could be used by for spying.

On Friday, sources told that arrested a Huawei employee and former Polish security on spying allegations, a move that could fuel Western concerns about the security of the company's technology.

Bradley was a key for Huawei Canada, which has been under the spotlight since Canadian authorities in December arrested the of its parent company at the request of the

Huawei is a major supplier of in Canada, where Bradley had served as of the 5G Council, a national group promoting adoption of next-generation

The last year launched a new security review of Huawei's 5G technology, which at least two major Canadian carriers have said they plan to test in small-scale pilots.

Bradley will serve as to the company, assisting the company "as required," Huawei said in a memo to staff that was obtained by

"We are saddened to see him leave but grateful for the tireless work he has put in to help us grow our brand and public image, and build various relationships with government," Li said.

Bradley confirmed on that he intended to advise the company.

"As we start 2019, it is time for a change," Bradley said in the post. "I continue to believe passionately in all of the values our Canadian team represents, and I believe that our team is one of the most innovative in the world."

