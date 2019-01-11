Strong TV, ad revenue lift Corus Entertainment shares

By Shanti S Nair

(Reuters) - Entertainment Inc's growth in first-quarter revenue at its television and prompted investors to overlook its profit falling below estimates, sending the shares of the Canadian company up 5 percent.

The company has been heavily investing in developing original TV content to compete with U.S. rivals such as and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

said in a post-earnings call that its video on-demand platform, offered as an option to online streaming services, also added more audience in the quarter.

"If there is ever a tell that TV has got a strong future, this is it. The vast majority of them (television advertisers) are companies that started digitally and now are moving dollars with television as they're growing," Murphy said.

Profit at Corus' TV business, which houses brands such as and Global Television, rose about 10 percent to C$184.6 million. Advertising revenue for the unit rose 4 percent, the company said.

"The culmination of improved ratings, and the seasonal boost in demand has undoubtedly put on a stronger footing for fiscal 2019," said.

Total revenue rose more than 2 percent to C$467.5 million, beating estimates of C$451.24 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, Corus' net income attributable to shareholders fell 22 percent to C$60.4 million ($45.81 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30.

Excluding items, earned 33 Canadian cents per share, but missed the average estimate of 40 Canadian cents per share, according to Refintiv data.

Corus shares rose 5 percent to C$5.63 in early trading on the

($1 = 1.3185 Canadian dollars)

