Trump says U.S.-China trade talks 'going well' but wants to see Xi

(Reuters) - U.S. was upbeat on Thursday about high-level trade talks with Chinese officials in but said no final deal would be made until he meets with Chinese

The and opened a pivotal round of talks on Wednesday aimed at bridging deep differences over China's intellectual property and and easing a months-long tariff war.

Trump was scheduled to meet with Chinese at the as talks conclude on Thursday.

"China's top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides," Trump said on

"No final deal will be made until my friend Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points."

Trump said negotiators are working to complete a deal, leaving "NOTHING unresolved on the table" before the March 1 deadline agreed by both sides.

(Reporting by and Susan Heavey; Editing by and Bill Trott)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)