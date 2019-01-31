JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Yes Bank appoints Ajai Kumar as interim chief executive

Accenture's former CEO Pierre Nanterme dies
Business Standard

India says not extending Feb. 1 deadline for e-commerce norms

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will not extend beyond Feb. 1 a deadline for the implementation of modified foreign direct investment norms for its e-commerce sector, it said in an official notification on Thursday.

The decision not to delay the rules was taken after "due consideration", India's Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion said.

The move comes despite intense lobbying by Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com to get an extension to the deadline.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 18:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements