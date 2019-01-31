India says not extending Feb. 1 deadline for e-commerce norms

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra to be trillion-dollar economy by 2025: Governor
Communication, Trade And Financial Services Attracting Foreign Investors To India
CAIT to launch nationwide protest on FDI in retail
Maha received $13.5 bn FDI this financial year: Governor
China 2018 FDI up 0.9 percent in yuan terms: commerce ministry
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will not extend beyond Feb. 1 a deadline for the implementation of modified foreign direct investment norms for its e-commerce sector, it said in an official notification on Thursday.
The decision not to delay the rules was taken after "due consideration", India's Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion said.
The move comes despite intense lobbying by Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com to get an extension to the deadline.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by David Evans)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU