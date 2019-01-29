U.S. sanctions Venezuelan state oil firm, escalating pressure on Maduro

By and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The on Monday imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned firm PDVSA, the toughest U.S. financial challenge yet to the country's embattled socialist president,

The sanctions ratchet up pressure against Maduro to step aside and turn over power to Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan who proclaimed himself interim last week and was immediately recognized by the and a host of other countries.

"We have continued to expose the corruption of Maduro and his cronies and today's action ensures they can no longer loot the assets of the Venezuelan people," U.S. told reporters at a briefing.

Donald Trump's order freezes U.S.-based assets of PDVSA, Venezuela's largest source of revenue and the owner of U.S. refining arm Citgo Petroleum, the OPEC member's most important foreign asset.

The had long held off on targeting Venezuela's vital sector for fear that it would hurt U.S. refiners and raise prices for Americans. officials had also expressed concern about inflicting further hardship on the Venezuelan people.

The latest sanctions appear to seek to build on the momentum that has mounted in recent weeks against Maduro at home and abroad.

U.S. officials said the sanctions on were intended to prevent from siphoning off funds from the oil company to maintain his grip on power.

Bolton said Monday's announcement would block Maduro from accessing assets worth $7 billion and cost him $11 billion in lost export proceeds over the next year.

The stopped short, however, of imposing a ban on imports of Venezuelan oil, a move that U.S. had opposed.

said Citgo in the would be able to continue to operate, provided funds go to a blocked account.

He said were sufficient to ensure no significant impact on U.S. in the short term and that the would issue temporary licenses to permit some transactions with

Even though the has shown no sign of abandoning Maduro, Bolton said: "Our assessment based on numerous contacts on the ground is that the rank and file of the is acutely aware of the desperate economic conditions in the country and we think they look for ways to support the "

Countries around the world have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader, and the United States vowed to starve of after he was sworn in on Jan. 10 for a second term that was widely dubbed illegitimate.

Maduro says the United States is promoting a coup against him and promised to stay in office, backed by and China, which have rolled his government and fought off efforts to have his government disavowed by the

The did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the U.S. move.

Bolton warned Maduro that he would be held responsible for the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel in as well as Guaido and other opposition figures.

He also did not appear to rule out U.S. military intervention, though such action is widely considered to be unlikely.

"The has made it very clear on this matter that all options are on the table," Bolton said.

