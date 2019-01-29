U.S. senator asks J&J for documents on talc, baby powder safety

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic sent a letter to on Tuesday seeking information related to allegations in a Special Report that the company knew about the presence of in its talc-based

The letter addressed to J&J asks for documents and information related to testing of its products for the presence of carcinogens and "how it presented that information to regulators and consumers."

on Dec. 14 published a Special Report detailing that the company knew that the in its raw and finished powders sometimes tested positive for cancer-causing from the 1970s into the early 2000s - test results the company did not disclose to regulators or consumers.

While exposure to has been linked to mesothelioma, J&J has repeatedly said that its products are safe, and that decades of studies have shown them to be asbestos-free and that they do not cause

J&J Ernie Knewitz, in an emailed statement, acknowledged receiving the letter and said the company looks forward to sharing its response with the

"As we have consistently stated, we firmly stand behind the safety and purity of our talc, which has been confirmed by thousands of independent tests by regulators worldwide, including the U.S. and many of the world's leading independent laboratories," the company statement said.

Murray, the top Democrat on the Republican-controlled Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, referred to the report in her letter. It began, "I am troubled by recent reports of an alleged decades-long effort by to potentially mislead regulators and consumers about the safety of one of its products, which may have resulted in long-term harm for men, women, and children who used "

J&J is facing more than 11,000 lawsuits alleging that use of its talc products, including baby powder, caused

Murray asked for documents to support the company's claim that its current do not contain any level of asbestos, documents on the testing of its and communications with the about the safety of its dating from 1966 to present.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

