UAE energy minister expects average oil price of $70 a barrel in 2019

(Reuters) - said on Saturday he expects an of $70 a barrel in 2019 on the back of an agreement to cut output by and non- reached last month.

The spoke to reporters in

(Reporting by and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)