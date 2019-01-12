JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Nissan top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe

UAE energy minister expects average oil price of $70 in 2019
Business Standard

UAE energy minister expects average oil price of $70 a barrel in 2019

Reuters  |  ABU DHABI 

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Saturday he expects an average oil price of $70 a barrel in 2019 on the back of an agreement to cut output by OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters reached last month.

The minister spoke to reporters in Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 11:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements