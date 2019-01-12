UAE energy minister expects average oil price of $70 a barrel in 2019

-
ALSO READ
OPEC and non-OPEC cooperation deal to be signed in three months: UAE
OPEC's Barkindo says he hopes to agree long-term OPEC+ cooperation by December
OPEC chief says Iran still 'very important' as US sanctions loom
Kuwait expects oil exporters to agree on mechanism to monitor supply
Oil producers cut July output by 9 percent more than agreed - OPEC+ committee
-
ABU DHABI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Saturday he expects an average oil price of $70 a barrel in 2019 on the back of an agreement to cut output by OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters reached last month.
The minister spoke to reporters in Abu Dhabi.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU