UK finance minister will set out budget timing in 'usual way': May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond will set out the timing for his next budget in "the usual way", a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday after a newspaper reported that his fiscal statement would come early.
The Times reported that Hammond was preparing to unveil his budget as early as next month to avoid a clash with the final stages of Britain's talks to leave the European Union. The budget had previously been planned for late November, it said.
