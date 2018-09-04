JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Prudential launches consumer-direct insurance, investing service

Tesco recruits dealmaker to board as non-executive director
Business Standard

UK finance minister will set out budget timing in 'usual way': May's spokesman

Reuters  |  LONDON 

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond will set out the timing for his next budget in "the usual way", a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday after a newspaper reported that his fiscal statement would come early.

The Times reported that Hammond was preparing to unveil his budget as early as next month to avoid a clash with the final stages of Britain's talks to leave the European Union. The budget had previously been planned for late November, it said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 17:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements