China's Didi to halt some mainland services in new safety measures

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it will halt some late-night services in mainland China including taxi and ride-hailing operations between Sept 8 and Sept 15 as part of their steps to improve safety.

Didi also said in a statement it will upgrade its police hotline function for customers and its investments for customer service.

The firm has been under mounting pressure from regulators and consumers after a 20-year-old passenger was murdered by her Didi driver in August. Another passenger was killed by a driver in May.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely)

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 17:02 IST

