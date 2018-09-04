China's Didi to halt some mainland services in new safety measures

(Reuters) - China's ride-hailing firm Chuxing said on Tuesday it will halt some in mainland including taxi and ride-hailing operations between Sept 8 and Sept 15 as part of their steps to improve safety.

also said in a statement it will upgrade its police hotline function for customers and its investments for customer service.

The firm has been under mounting pressure from regulators and consumers after a 20-year-old passenger was murdered by her in August. Another passenger was killed by a in May.

(Reporting by Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely)

