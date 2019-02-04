UK home office approves Vijay Mallya's extradition to India: report

-
(Reuters) - UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has approved Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India, The Times of India reported late on Monday.
The move comes after a UK court in December ruled that Mallya should be extradited from Britain to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru)
