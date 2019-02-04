JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

DSV's $4 billion offer for Panalpina gets shareholder cold shoulder
Business Standard

Tesla to buy battery tech maker Maxwell Technologies for $218 million

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc, a developer of battery technology, said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by electric-car maker Tesla Inc for $218 million.

The offer values each Maxwell share at $4.75, representing a 55 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Friday.

Maxwell expects the deal, which has already been approved its board, to close in the second quarter of 2019, or shortly thereafter.

DLA Piper LLP represented Maxwell as outside legal counsel, while Barclays Capital Inc served as independent adviser to Maxwell. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati represented Tesla as outside legal counsel.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 19:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements