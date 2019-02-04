Tesla to buy battery tech maker Maxwell Technologies for $218 million

(Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc, a developer of battery technology, said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by Inc for $218 million.

The offer values each Maxwell share at $4.75, representing a 55 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Friday.

Maxwell expects the deal, which has already been approved its board, to close in the second quarter of 2019, or shortly thereafter.

LLP represented Maxwell as outside legal counsel, while Capital Inc served as to Maxwell. represented as

(Reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)