UK short-run inflation expectations edge up to 2.7 percent: Citi/YouGov

(Reuters) - The British public's expectations for over the coming year edged up this month, but longer-term expectations dropped to an eight-month low, a monthly survey showed on Friday.

Year-ahead expectations rose to 2.7 percent in November from October's 2.6 percent, while expectations for the next five to 10 years sank to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent, the lowest since March, the Citi/ survey showed.

"The decline could be the result of the increasingly palpable impact of Brexit uncertainty on the growth outlook - although no deal is likely to lead to higher in the short-run - or a continued reaction to falling oil prices," economists and wrote.

The data is based on a poll of 2,035 adults conducted on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

