Wall Street climbs on Apple, Boeing results; Fed decision eyed

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, as Apple led a rally in shares and Boeing boosted sentiment with an upbeat forecast ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The results helped Wall Street reverse two down days that was triggered by profit warnings from U.S. bellwethers that signalled a bigger impact from a slowdown in

Apple Inc's shares jumped 5.3 percent after reporting a sharp growth in services business, easing concerns after the maker earlier this month cut current-quarter sales forecast.

gained 6.8 percent after the world's largest planemaker forecast full-year profit and cash flow above analysts' estimates amid a boom in and speedier 737 production.

"What Apple is showing us is that when expectations have already come down and aren't getting any worse, then the markets have room to bounce," said Tom Plumb, at in Madison,

"There is a growing perception that the economy is not going to be as bad in the as people thought."

The national employment report showed private-sector jobs increased by 213,000 in January, above the estimated 178,000 rise. The data comes ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The Fed is set to release it latest policy statement at 2 p.m. ET and most traders expect the central to keep interest rates unchanged.

Worries that the Fed would raise rates swiftly had spooked markets late last year. Since the selloff peaked in December, many policymakers have indicated that they would be "patient" about further tightening.

"The market can expect the statement to acknowledge the new theme of patience, which should mean that the gradual rate hiking forward guidance of previous statements is tempered down," Mohammed Kazmi, at wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 banks index was trading flat.

Investors are also tracking the latest round of talks between and that began on Wednesday, the highest-level meeting since U.S. and Chinese agreed to a 90-day truce to their trade war in December.

At 12:56 p.m. ET, the was up 326.98 points, or 1.33 percent, at 24,906.94. The S&P 500 was up 23.51 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,663.51 and the Composite was up 91.50 points, or 1.30 percent, at 7,119.79.

All the 11 S&P sectors were higher, boosted by positive earnings reports.

jumped 15.6 percent after the chipmaker reported record quarterly growth in data centre sales and projected 2019 revenue above Wall Street estimates.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose about 1.64 percent, while the S&P index gained 2.00 percent.

and Facebook Inc, set to report after the closing bell, were up more than 2 percent.

The S&P consumer discretionary index rose 1.4 percent, boosted by a 3.6 percent gain for Amazon.com Inc.

jumped 10.3 percent after the topped quarterly profit estimates and said it was speeding up the launch of its in-house pharmacy benefits management business.

Of the 168 S&P 500 that have reported results so far, 73.2 percent have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.64-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the recorded 22 new highs and 22 new lows.

(Reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)