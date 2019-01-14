Wall Street opens lower after Citi results, China trade data

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday in broad-based declines after posted an unexpected fall in revenue, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth that resurfaced after data showed an unexpected drop in China's trade.

The fell 115.42 points, or 0.48 percent, at the open to 23,880.53. The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.95 points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,580.31. The dropped 63.45 points, or 0.91 percent, to 6,908.03 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)