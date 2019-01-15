Weidmann to get another 8 years at Bundesbank - German source

-
FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is likely to extend Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann's tenure for another eight-year term, a government source said on Tuesday, confirming a report in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
Weidmann, a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, is serving an eight-year term that expires in April. Asked whether Weidmann would be asked to stay on, the source said: "That's how it will play out."
