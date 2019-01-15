Weidmann to get another 8 years at Bundesbank - German source

JUST IN
Reuters  |  FRANKFURT/BERLIN 

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is likely to extend Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann's tenure for another eight-year term, a government source said on Tuesday, confirming a report in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Weidmann, a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, is serving an eight-year term that expires in April. Asked whether Weidmann would be asked to stay on, the source said: "That's how it will play out."

(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 23:15 IST

