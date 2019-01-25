Western Digital revenue slumps 20.7 percent

(Reuters) - Data Corp reported a bigger-than-expected 20.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, adding to concerns over a China-led slowdown in demand.

The company's loss narrowed to $487 million, or $1.68 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 28, from $823 million, or $2.78 per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $4.23 billion from $5.34 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)